Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump's new 10% tariff: What products get an exemption?

With this, goods imported from India will face a lower reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent that will come into effect from February 24.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 09:03 IST
World newsDonald TrumpTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us