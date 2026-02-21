<p>The US Supreme Court on Friday passed a landmark judgement blocking President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>'s sweeping tariffs on several trade partners. </p><p>Following the ruling, Trump signed an executive order to impose 10 per cent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tariff">tariff </a>on all countries under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, while also signing an order to repeal the existing duties that the countries faced. </p><p>With this, goods imported from India will face a lower reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent that will come into effect from February 24. </p>.Donald Trump imposes new 10% tariff: What this means for India? .<p>Trump's proclamation, dated February 20, said: "I impose, for a period of 150 days, a temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent ad valorem on articles imported into the United States, effective February 24, 2026 at 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time."</p><p><strong>What products are exempted from tariffs?</strong></p><p>According to a White House fact sheet, some goods will not attract the temporary 10 per cent tariffs due to the needs of the US economy or in order to ensure the duty more effectively addresses the fundamental international payments problems facing the United States.</p><p>These goods include certain critical minerals, metals used in currency and bullion, energy, and energy products. </p><p>Further, the White House fact sheet said natural resources and fertilisers that cannot be grown, mined, or otherwise produced in the United States or grown, mined, or otherwise produced in sufficient quantities to meet domestic demand are also exempted. </p><p>Certain agricultural products, including beef, tomatoes, and oranges, pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients and certain electronics are exempted. </p><p>Moreover, passenger vehicles, certain light trucks, certain medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, and certain parts of passenger vehicles, certain aerospace products, books, donations, and accompanied baggage will not attract any tariff. </p><p><strong>Tariff on Indian products</strong></p><p>While Indian products will now attract 10 per cent, some products like steel, aluminium, copper will continue to attract 50 per cent tariff, and a few auto components will be charged 25 per cent.</p>