Trump’s remarks spark rebuke from Mexico’s President-Elect

Sheinbaum, who won the election in June and will take office in October, defended Ebrard on X. Her jab at the US candidate may have also been in response to commentators who interpreted Trump’s comments about “a stupid person” with a “low IQ” later in the speech as pejoratives directed at Ebrard. Further remarks from Trump made it sound like he was actually speaking about US President Joe Biden.

“I regret former President Trump’s rude language and certainly disagree with his opinion of @m_ebrard,” she wrote in a post on her X account. “To me, he is one of the best public servants in Mexico, and he will be a great Secretary of Economy of our country, which no one should forget is free and sovereign.”

Ebrard himself replied to the video, writing on X that such comments during the US election campaign appeared directed at winning more votes. Earlier on Saturday, he appeared alongside Sheinbaum at an event celebrating Mexico’s strength as the top US trade partner.

Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said at the event that part of the government’s plan was to reduce dependence on imports from China and to produce more goods locally, which would help create more jobs.