Tunis: A Tunisian court sentenced on Wednesday the presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to one year and eight months in prison on charges of falsifying popular endorsements, Zammel's lawyer told Reuters, three weeks before the presidential vote.

"The verdict is politically motivated, unfair and aims to undermine his chances in the presidential race", Abdessattar Massoudi, Zammel's lawyer, said.

Zammel was arrested two weeks ago.