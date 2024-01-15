Turkey holds 18 people for 'praising terrorism' after soldiers killed in Iraq

Ankara: Turkish police have detained 18 people for "praising terrorism" after the killing of soldiers last week, while a high-level outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) member was "neutralised" in northern Iraq, authorities said on Monday.

Nine Turkish soldiers died in clashes with the PKK in northern Iraq on Friday, prompting Ankara to conduct air strikes and operations both there and in northern Syria.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms in 1984 for the rights of ethnic Kurdish people. Turkish forces regularly strike PKK militants based in the mountains of northern Iraq.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media that police had detained 18 people for "praising a terrorist organisation", "spreading terrorism propaganda," and "spreading misleading information" over Turkey's operations in Iraq.