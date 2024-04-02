Turkey’s Erdogan is down, but don't count him out

Meanwhile, Imamoglu’s Republican People’s Party polled better than even its leaders expected. Known as the CHP, the party of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk amassed more votes nationwide than the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, for the first time since Erdogan took power more than 20 years ago. The CHP also secured control over many more towns and cities. Even Turkey’s president seemed humbled by the rout.

The CHP achieved this despite abandoning efforts to field joint candidates with other opposition parties. The elections were only municipal, but in Turkey — where power is by now hyper-concentrated in the hands of the president — cities offer vital resources and patronage for any attempt to regain political power. And for the first time in a generation, the opposition now has in Imamoglu a credible challenger for the presidency.

Yet none of this brings the Erdogan era to an end. Nor does it mark the arrival of a healthy, secular democracy for Turkey. Not by some distance.

First, like municipal elections everywhere, those in Turkey are not always reliable indicators of how people would vote for a central executive. Second, there are no national elections scheduled until 2028, giving Erdogan time to recover from his mistake on the economy. Indeed, he secured re-election only last year by continuing to pump enough money into the system to soften the impact of runaway inflation. Turks have been paying the full price of this ideologically driven folly only since he secured another term, when he switched to a more orthodox monetary and fiscal policy team.

In other words, Erdogan knew that some kind of political reckoning was coming and he planned for it. Foreign investors have begun to return, and Erdogan can — as he has said — expect for the harsh medicine of fiscal tightening to bear results and enable a rebound well before the next elections. It isn’t impossible that he might be forced to call an early vote, but it’s hard now to foresee how that might happen. As the president put it in his speech accepting defeat: “We will stand tall, we will stand upright. March 31 is not the end for us, it is actually a turning point.”

Which way Erdogan now turns is critical and remains unclear. It looks as though he will hold fast to more responsible economic policies, but he will at the same time remain in control of most media and all critical institutions, giving him wide powers to shape events. He also will still have all the tools he needs to marginalize political rivals, should he decide to use them.