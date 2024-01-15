Turkish air strikes hit 24 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq, Syria

Istanbul: Turkey's military conducted air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria on Sunday and destroyed 24 Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding many militants had been "neutralised" in the attack.

The term "neutralised" when used in such expressions most often means "killed".

The operations were conducted in northern Syria and Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Asos and Qandil regions of northern Iraq at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT), the ministry said.

In a statement on social messaging platform X, the ministry said the targets included caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and natural gas production facilities.