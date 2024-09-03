Home
world

Turkish military destroys 20 targets of Kurdish militant group PKK, ministry says

Reuters
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 21:27 IST

Istanbul: Turkey carried out air strikes in northern Iraq on Monday and destroyed 20 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding many militants had been "neutralised" in the attack.

The term "neutralised" when used in such expressions most often means "killed".

The operations were conducted in northern Iraq's PKK bases in Asos, Gara, Hakurk, Metina, Qandil and Zap, the statement said.

In a statement on X, the ministry said the targets included caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and facilities.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Published 02 September 2024, 21:27 IST
World newsTurkeyIraqmilitants

