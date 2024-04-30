JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Turkish national stabs Israeli policeman in Jerusalem, shot dead: Police

The border policeman was moderately wounded. Police identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Turkish citizen.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 12:35 IST

Follow Us

Jerusalem: A Turkish national on Tuesday stabbed an Israeli border policeman in Jerusalem and was then shot dead by officers at the scene, Israeli police said.

The border policeman was moderately wounded. Police identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Turkish citizen.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that sparked the six-month-old war in Gaza.

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem... charged at the border police officer and stabbed him," said a police statement.

The wounded policeman and another officer on scene fought off and shot the attacker, who was later pronounced dead, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 12:35 IST)
World newsIsraelTurkeyJerusalem

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT