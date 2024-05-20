Home
Turkish President Erdogan expresses condolences over 'brother' Raisi's death

'"As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in power, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude,' Erdogan said on social media platform X, adding Turkey stood by Iran in this difficult time.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 09:20 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 09:20 IST

Ankara: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday expressed his condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, saying Raisi was a "valuable colleague and brother".

"As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in power, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude," Erdogan said on social media platform X, adding Turkey stood by Iran in this difficult time.

Published 20 May 2024, 09:20 IST
World newsIranTurkeyEbrahim Raisi

