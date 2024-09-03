Two board members of Ukraine's grid operator resign, say chief's dismissal 'politically motivated'

Two independent members of the supervisory board of Ukraine's national power grid operator resigned on Tuesday, saying they believed the decision to dismiss the operator's head was "politically motivated".

On Sept. 2, a majority of Ukrenergo supervisory board members decided terminate early the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi after he presented a report on ensuring the protection of grid facilities during Russian attacks.

"Today, on September 3, we have submitted our written notices about the early termination of powers as members of the Company's Supervisory Board," chairman of the board Daniel Dobbeni and board member Peder Andreasen said in a statement.

"We strongly believe that the decision on the early dismissal of the CEO of Ukrenergo is politically motivated and, based on the results of the presented report, there are no valid grounds for it," they added.

Ukrenergo provides transmission of electricity from generating companies, such as the nuclear company Energoatom, to regional distributors, who in turn supply electricity directly to consumers.