Two cops killed, 6 injured as gunmen open fire in separate incidents in Russia

The reports said one officer was killed when shots were fired at a synagogue in Derbent, home to an ancient Jewish community in the North Caucasus.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 16:38 IST
Gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan, and two police officers were killed, news agencies quoted the Russian Interior Ministry as saying.

Six people were wounded in the attacks.

The reports said one officer was killed when shots were fired at a synagogue in Derbent, home to an ancient Jewish community in the North Caucasus. An exchange of fire also took place in an Orthodox Church in the town, a UNESCO heritage site.

Another exchange of shots took place at a police post in Makhachkala, about 125 kilometres (75 miles) to the north along the Caspian Sea coast and the main city in Dagestan, a mainly Moslem region in southern Russia.

Published 23 June 2024, 16:38 IST
