JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Two dead in US-Canada border bridge car blast, bomb ruled out

The source, who asked not to be further identified in order to discuss the matter, said that terrorism had yet to be discounted because the circumstances of the incident had not been determined.
Last Updated 23 November 2023, 01:27 IST

Follow Us

Washington: The driver and a passenger died on Wednesday in the explosion of a car on the Rainbow Bridge linking Canada with the United States, but a bomb has been ruled out as the cause of the blast, said a source familiar with the preliminary investigation.

The source, who asked not to be further identified in order to discuss the matter, said that terrorism had yet to be discounted because the circumstances of the incident had not been determined.

"It's not being ruled out because we really have no idea what happened," said the source.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 November 2023, 01:27 IST)
World newsUnited StatesCanadaUS newsExplosion

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT