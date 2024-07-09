Two France rugby players arrested in Argentina for alleged sexual assault: Federation

Two France rugby players have been arrested in Argentina following an allegation of sexual assault during their tour of South America, French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Florian Grill said on Monday.

France beat Argentina 28-13 last weekend in Mendoza and are scheduled to play Uruguay in Montevideo on Wednesday before returning to Buenos Aires to face Argentina in another test on Saturday.

"There is an ongoing investigation. Jean-Marc (Lhermet, FFR vice-president) and I have just flown in from Paris. If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious," Grill told a press conference in Argentina.

"Our thoughts must already be with the young woman. If, once again, this is true, it goes against everything that rugby does, builds and is, everything that the 2,000 amateur clubs who bring amateur rugby to life on a daily basis do.