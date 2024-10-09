Home
Two Hindu traders kidnapped by gangsters in Pakistan's Punjab

The incident occurred in Rahim Yar Khan, over 500 km from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 11:15 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 11:15 IST
Pakistan

