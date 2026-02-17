<p>Two people were killed in a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blast"> blast</a> at a military facility in the town of Sertolovo in Russia's Leningrad region, the Mash Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.</p><p>Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that the blast occurred in a military police building. He provided no additional details.</p>.At least 20 killed, 134 people injured in blast at factory in Russia's Ryazan region.<p>"I have instructed the security forces to assist the military in clearing the rubble and rescuing those injured in the collapse of the military police building on the territory of the military unit in Sertolovo," Drozdenko said.</p><p>The Mash Telegram channel reported that four people may be under the rubble.</p>