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Two killed in Kenya protest against US Ebola quarantine facility, protest organiser says

Despite the order, US military aircraft have continued to fly in staff and equipment in recent days, according to a US official and diplomatic sources.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:04 IST
World newsUSprotestKenyaEbola

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