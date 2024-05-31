Two killed in shooting in Minneapolis

Two people were killed and two police officers were left injured after a shooting at an apartment building south of downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, authorities said. A shooter, who police have not identified, was also killed, they said.
The episode took place in Whittier, a neighborhood about 1 mile south of downtown, the Minneapolis Police Department said on the social platform X. The circumstances of the injuries and deaths were not clear.
Police said in an email Thursday evening that the public was not in danger.
Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said on social media that the Minnesota State Patrol was on the scene to help local law enforcement and that the state was ready to provide resources.
Jeremy Zoss, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, said he did not have any more information to provide about the episode.
Published 31 May 2024, 04:17 IST