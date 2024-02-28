Two leaked audio clips give credence to Imran Khan’s claims of rigged elections in Pakistan

In the audio leak, the governor also complained that they (a reference to the powerful military establishment and the PML-N) are giving the MQM one ministry in the Centre and also bringing their governor to Sindh. The Pakistan People's Party is pressuring them that the Sindh governor should not be from the MQM-P.

Tessori also said if the MQM-P joins the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government in the Centre, the party's fate is going to be worse.

“What we are getting now is one ministerial position. They even want to take away the governorship and worst of all we have lost the confidence and trust of our voters now,” a report in the newspaper Jang said, quoting Tessori.

The MQM’s wins have been challenged by opposition parties, including PPP, which won the highest number of seats from Sindh.

Tessori also warns in the audio leak that if the MQM joins any government at the Centre or in Sindh, it will face a lot of backlash and problems from their voters who know the party got fake votes in the recent elections.

In another audio leak, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal was heard saying, “We met the PML-N delegation and they told us two things -- the PPP is saying that the MQM-P’s mandate is 100 per cent fake and since PML-N and PPP have the required numbers in the parliament to form the government, the MQM-P should be sidelined.”

Mustafa Kamal confirmed the audio clips, saying there is nothing new about his party’s rivals claiming that their mandate is fake.

The MQM-P clinched 17 National Assembly seats in Karachi. The PTI claimed that in all the winning seats, the MQM-P candidates were not even in third position.

The PTI has alleged that its 90 National Assembly and over 100 Punjab Assembly seats have been stolen by the establishment and distributed among the PMLN, MQM-P and PPP to form the “fake governments.”

The PTI has called them “mandate thieves” saying according to the original manual result of Form 45, it has won 180 NA and 220 PA seats.

In Punjab province, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, became the first woman chief minister of the province on Monday.

The PTI dubbed her “fake Chief Minister” because she had been selected by the “mandate thieves” after stealing the public mandate in the darkness of the night, it said.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that she (Maryam) suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the people in the general elections but ironically she was imposed on the people of Punjab after she was fraudulently selected through the votes of the fake representatives of the fake House.

Hasan said the family of “certified thieves,” who looted the national kitty for decades mercilessly, would now be remembered as 'mandate thieves' after stealing the people's vote.