Two Palestinians kill woman, injure 12 in Israel car-rammings, police say

"They went out together and in parallel, to two different locations, took two cars and launched a series of rammings," central district police chief Avi Biton told reporters in Raanana, a city north of Tel Aviv where the incident took place.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

At least one of the vehicles had been stolen, police said earlier.

Israeli TV showed scattered personal items on a pavement and said several children were among the injured.