Two people killed, several wounded in shooting in Arkansas: Report

Reuters
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 20:19 IST
At least two people were killed and several wounded, including a police officer, in a shooting at a supermarket in Arkansas on Friday, local media reported.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher store in Fordyce, Arkansas, the news outlet Arkansas Online reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedel told a local CBS News affiliate that the incident was contained.

Fordyce is a small community of 3,200 people in central Arkansas.

Local officials were not immediately available for comment.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on X that she was briefed on the incident.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident," she wrote on the social media platform.

Published 21 June 2024, 20:19 IST
