Homeworld

Two security personnel killed in suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Officials said that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design to target innocent civilians and law enforcement personnel in the Bannu city.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 12:21 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 12:21 IST
