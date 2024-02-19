Two suspects charged after remains of children found in concrete and suitcase in US state Colorado

Two people were arrested and charged with the killings of two children whose remains were discovered encased in concrete and inside a suitcase in Colorado, authorities announced.

Corena Rose Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez were each charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse Friday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.

The charges come after police discovered the remains of Yesenia Dominguez, believed to have been 9, encased in concrete inside a metal container at a storage center Jan 20.