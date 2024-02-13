Two Thai journalists arrested for covering anarchist graffiti on temple

Bangkok: Two Thai journalists have been arrested for their story about an activist spray painting an anarchist symbol and a symbol critical of "lese majeste" laws on a Bangkok temple wall almost a year ago, the police and their lawyers said on Tuesday.

Nattaphol Meksobhon, a reporter from an independent online news outlet Prachatai, and freelance news photographer Nattaphon Phanphongsanon were arrested on Monday.

The two journalists were charged with being accomplices to damaging an historical site and public vandalism, said Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing the two men.