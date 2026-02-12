<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday, the <em>Wall Street Journal</em> reported on Thursday, citing a military spokesman.</p><p>The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment-at-sea, causing minor injuries to two people, the <em>WSJ </em>said.</p>.Defence Ministry clears procurement of 114 Rafale jets, other acquisitions worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore.<p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the report. US Southern Command did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.</p><p>While the cause of the collision was not yet clear, the incident was under investigation, the journal added, citing Southern Command spokesman Colonel Emmanuel Ortiz.</p><p>Both ships had reported that they were able to continue sailing safely, Ortiz said.</p>