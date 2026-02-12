Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America: Report

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS ​Truxtun ⁠and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment-at-sea, ⁠causing ‌minor injuries to two people.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 12:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 12:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesSouth AmericaUS Navy

Follow us on :

Follow Us