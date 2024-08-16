Typhoon Ampil lashes eastern Japan, forcing evacuations

Typhoon Ampil neared eastern Japan with strong winds Friday and dumped heavy rain on the greater Tokyo area, flooding some streets, forcing evacuations and causing widespread disruptions to businesses and travel.

Japanese authorities have warned that the storm could bring violent wind, high waves and the risk of landslides. Ampil had maximum sustained winds of 132 mph Friday morning, similar in strength to a Category 4 hurricane, the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.

Rain began falling in parts of the greater Tokyo area early Friday. By around noon, the storm had flooded roads and felled trees in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, according to the local news media.

Ampil’s most powerful winds and heaviest rain were expected to reach Japan by Friday evening, though the storm was not expected to make landfall, forecasters said.

Up to 8 inches of rain were forecast in the Tokyo area and the Izu Islands, south of the capital, for the 24-hour period starting Friday morning, the Japan Meterological Agency said.

Wind speeds of up to 56 mph were forecast in the Tokyo area, forecasters warned.