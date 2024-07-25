Typhoon Gaemi sinks freighter off Taiwan, heads to China coast

Taipei/Beijing: Typhoon Gaemi swept through northern Taiwan on Thursday, killing two people, triggering flooding and sinking a freighter offshore, before heading across the sea and into China where it is expected to dump more torrential rain.

Gaemi made landfall around midnight (1600 GMT Wednesday) on the northeastern coast of Taiwan in Yilan county. It is the strongest typhoon to hit the island in eight years and was packing gusts of up to 227 kmph (141 mph) before weakening, according to the Central Weather Administration.

As of 8:30 am (0100 GMT), it was in the Taiwan Strait and heading toward Fuzhou in China's Fujian province.

The storm cut power to around half a million households in Taiwan, though most are now back online, utility Taipower said.

Taiwan's fire department said a Tanzania-flagged freighter with nine Myanmar nationals on board had sunk off the coast of the southern port city of Kaohsiung and there had been no response from the crew. Search efforts were ongoing, it added.

The typhoon is expected to bring more rain across Taiwan, with offices and schools as well as the financial markets closed for a second day on Thursday.

Trains, including the high speed line linking northern and southern Taiwan, will be closed until 3 pm (0700 GMT), with all domestic flights and 185 international flights cancelled for the day.

Two people have died and 266 injured due to the typhoon, the government said. Taiwanese television stations showed pictures of flooded streets in cities and counties across the island.

Chinese weather forecasters said Gaemi will pass through Fujian province later on Thursday and head inland, gradually moving northward with less intensity. But weather forecasters are expecting heavy rain in many areas as it tracks north.

Government officials have already prepared for heavy rain and flooding, raising advisories and warnings in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang.