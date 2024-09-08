Typhoon Yagi weakens after hitting Vietnam's capital Hanoi

Hanoi: Typhoon Yagi weakened on Sunday after killing at least three people in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, flooding many neighbourhoods, downing thousands of trees and damaging houses, the government said.

Authorities warned of continued heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in northern Vietnam, where the storm, downgraded from a super typhoon, has killed at least seven and injured dozens since making landfall on Saturday afternoon, according to initial estimates.

Asia's most powerful storm this year claimed the lives of four people on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, according to the latest update from local authorities. The civil defence office in the Philippines, the first country Yagi hit after forming last week, raised the death toll there on Sunday to 20 from 16 and said 22 people remained missing.