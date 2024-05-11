UAE hits out at Netanyahu for saying country could help run Gaza

In an interview that aired this week, Netanyahu said the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries could possibly assist a civilian government with Gazans in the enclave after the war.

Prominent members of Netanyahu's cabinet reject the idea of an independent Palestinian state and Netanyahu has said Israel would need to maintain security control of Gaza after the war.

Palestinians hope to establish an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, an aspiration the UAE supports.

However, sources have said that Abu Dhabi's relationship with Netanyahu has fractured over the military campaign, with Emirati officials now rarely speaking with him.

The UAE has frequently criticised Israel over the war and the high civilian death toll, though it has asserted that diplomatic ties have allowed it to get aid into the Gaza Strip.