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UAE in 'elite group' discussing currency swap line with US

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last ‌month that a number of allies in the Gulf region and in Asia had requested currency swap lines from the United States.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:14 IST
USUS dollarCurrencyUAEUnited Arab Emiratesbusiness

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