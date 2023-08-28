UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS

Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence.

The UAE is looking to its membership as an opportunity to develop trade and plans to commit more capital to the New Development Bank, the lender created by BRICS that the Gulf state joined two years ago, Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

“We are actually going to push more” and will “indeed” inject capital into the bank, the minister said on Monday, without specifying an amount.