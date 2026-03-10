Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK adopts definition of 'anti-Muslim hostility', plans tsar to tackle hate crimes

The definition has been dubbed a "working" tool for the government and organisations to better "understand, measure, prevent and address" such hostility.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:12 IST
World newsUnited KingdomLondonHate Crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us