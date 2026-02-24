<p>Britain announced a package of military, humanitarian and reconstruction support for Ukraine on Tuesday, exactly four years since Russia's invasion.</p><p>Prime Minister Keir Starmer will later lead a call of the Coalition of the Willing group of allies, and foreign minister Yvette Cooper will attend commemorations in Kyiv.</p>.New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact adopted; US, UK, China among 88 nations to endorse vision for collaborative AI.<p>The government announced:</p><p>- 20 million pounds ($26.98 million) for emergency energy support to protect and repair Ukraine's energy grid and provide additional generation capacity.</p><p>- 5.7 million pounds of humanitarian assistance to communities on the frontline of the conflict.</p><p>- Training in Britain for Ukrainian pilots to become helicopter flying instructors.</p><p>- 30 million pounds to support Ukrainian societal resilience, and drive justice and accountability efforts for victims and survivors of alleged Russian war crimes. ($1 = 0.7413 pounds) </p>