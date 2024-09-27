UK bans supermodel Naomi Campbell from being charity trustee

London: Britain has banned supermodel Naomi Campbell from being a charity trustee for five years after an inquiry into a charity she set up found that funds raised for good causes were used for spa treatments and cigarettes.

London-born Campbell, 54, was one of an elite group of supermodels who dominated runways and magazine covers from the 1990s.

She founded Fashion For Relief in 2005, aiming to raise funds for humanitarian causes by staging runway shows, but the charity was removed from Britain's list of charities this year.

An inquiry published into the organisation by the Charity Commission found multiple instances of misconduct and mismanagement, and the commission said it was banning Campbell plus two others from trusteeship as a result.