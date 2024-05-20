Rishi Sunak apologises for UK's historic infected blood scandal

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday apologised after Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) was accused of cover up in an infected blood scandal dating back to the 1970s in a public inquiry report submitted to the government.

Speaking in the House of Commons hours after inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff delivered his scathing verdict on the issue, the British Indian leader said it was a “day of shame for the British state” after a catalogue of failures and attitude of denial documented in the inquiry.

The scandal involves over 30,000 people being infected with life-threatening viruses such as HIV and Hepatitis C while they were under NHS care between the 1970s and 1990s, with over 3,000 having died.