India visit makes UK's former home secy Suella Braverman high earner on worldwide speech circuit

Meanwhile, fellow Indian-origin former home secretary Priti Patel is in the running to be elected the new Tory leader along with former ministers Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat, Robert Jenrick and Mel Stride. The candidates have been canvassing their fellow MPs’ vote to whittle down the field to just four candidates in ballots set for September 4-11. The Conservative Party conference, between September 29 and October 2, will see the four MPs give key speeches for the parliamentary party to then vote for their final two candidates by October 10.