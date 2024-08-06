UK calls for UN-led probe into Bangladesh events, asylum for Sheikh Hasina unclear

“Sheikh Hasina’s desire to relocate to the UK, where her sister and niece live, puts the UK government in a dilemma. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for a UN-led investigation into the violence of the past few days. If this is held, it will likely hold Sheikh Hasina accountable to some degree and would look bad for the British government if she were then in the UK with the grant of ‘political asylum’,” said Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, Senior Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London.