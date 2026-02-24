Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to further rape, sex assault charges

He was charged ​last year with two ⁠counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault against four women between 1999 and 2005.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 11:34 IST
World newsUKsexual assault charge

Follow us on :

Follow Us