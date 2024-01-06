UK Conservative lawmaker quits, criticises government's climate plans

London: A former British energy minister on Friday said he would quit the ruling Conservatives and stand down as a lawmaker over the government climate record, rebuking plans to allow more North Sea oil and gas licencing.

Chris Skidmore's resignation will trigger a by-election to replace him as a lawmaker which will be closely watched ahead of a national election that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he thinks will take place in the second half of 2024.

It also gives Sunak a headache to start the year as he attempts to claw back some the opposition Labour Party's double digit lead over the Conservative Party in the polls.