UK cops probe murder of Indian restaurant manager killed while cycling home

London: A 36-year-old Indian restaurant manager was killed in a road collision while cycling back to his home in the UK leading to a murder investigation by the British police, who have made eight arrests in the case this week.

Vignesh Pattabhiraman was cycling back from his workplace at Indian restaurant Vel in Reading, south-east England, on February 14 when his cycle collided with a vehicle at the Cadugan Place junction in the city. Thames Valley Police said he was declared dead after being rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Raman, who are being supported by specially trained officers,” said Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit.

“We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances of his death, and arrests have now been made. I would like to take this opportunity to again appeal to anybody who has any information to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police,” he said.