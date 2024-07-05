UK Elections 2024 | How the numbers stack up in the Parliament

Taking the blame squarely on himself, Sunak conceded defeat halfway into the counting process, saying, "I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change."

“Yours is the only judgment that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss. Following this result, I will step down as party leader, not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place,” he added.

Meanwhile, new PM Starmer, who faces many challenges ahead, said, "A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility. Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together. National renewal. Whoever you are, wherever you start in life, if you work hard, if you play by the rules, this country should give you a fair chance to get on. It should always respect your contribution and we have to restore that.”

The election to choose representatives for UK's 650 parliamentary constituencies took place on July 4.

(With Reuters inputs)