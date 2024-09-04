UK female prison officer caught in sex scandal with inmate flaunts ankle tag, calls it 'very demure'

A 30-year-old female prison officer in UK's HMP Wandsworth named Linda De Sousa Abreu has flirted with controversy yet again by jumping on the bandwagon in a viral TikTok trend, where she was seen flaunting her ankle tag and calling it "very demure, very mindful, very cutesy", according to The Sun.

She is the same officer who recently grabbed the headlines after getting caught having sex with an inmate of the Wandsworth prison. De Sousa's sex scandal with serial burglar Linton Weirich came to light when a video of her intimate moments with Weirich inside his cell went viral on social media. Following this incident, she was put under an e-monitored curfew.