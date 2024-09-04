UK female prison officer caught in sex scandal with inmate flaunts ankle tag, calls it 'very demure'

A 30-year-old female prison officer in UK's HMP Wandsworth named Linda De Sousa Abreu has flirted with controversy yet again by jumping on the bandwagon in a viral TikTok trend, where she was seen flaunting her ankle tag and calling it "very demure, very mindful, very cutesy", according to The Sun.
She is the same officer who recently grabbed the headlines after getting caught having sex with an inmate of the Wandsworth prison. De Sousa's sex scandal with serial burglar Linton Weirich came to light when a video of her intimate moments with Weirich inside his cell went viral on social media. Following this incident, she was put under an e-monitored curfew.
She appeared before the Isleworth Crown Court and pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office in July this year. Her sentence is scheduled on November 7.
In the TikTok video that has sparked further controversy, De Sousa is seen stroking her ankle tag while placing her foot on top of a table and lifting her dress up. "Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure," she is heard saying in the video.
De Sousa was arrested for charges of misconduct inside a public office from the Heathrow Airport in London. Currently, she is out on bail under "strict" terms and conditions, which include handing over her Portuguese passport to the authorities. She is also not permitted to access any UK travel ports or apply for overseas travel.
"It’s disgusting, she has no shame.. She is laughing her head off and looks happy that she has a tag to show off," a source was quoted as saying to The Sun. "She disgraced herself in a public office and now she has no care whatsoever for the punishment. Clearly, if she thinks her ankle tag is like a piece of jewellery, she didn’t think it was a big deal," the source added.
Published 04 September 2024, 14:12 IST