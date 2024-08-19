UK grants permission for London City Airport expansion after appeal

London: Britain's government has approved plans to expand capacity at London City Airport by 2.5 million passengers, overturning parts of a previous local-level decision but maintaining a ban on Saturday afternoon flights.

The airport had sought to expand annual capacity to 9 million passengers, up from 6.5 million, by 2031. It wanted to take a number of measures, including seeking permission to push back a curfew on flights on Saturday afternoons from 12:30pm to 6:30pm local time.

On Monday a document published on the government website stated: "The Secretaries of State agree with the Inspectors' conclusions, and agree with their recommendation. They have decided to grant planning permission, subject to revised conditions that maintain the existing Saturday curfew period."