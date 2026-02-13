Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK launches public-interest, competition probe into Daily Mail-Telegraph takeover

Nandy said in a written statement that she had issued ‌a so-called public interest intervention notice due ​to concerns the acquisition could affect the "plurality of views" in British media.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 01:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 01:25 IST
World newsUnited KingdomTelegraph

Follow us on :

Follow Us