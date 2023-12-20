Inflation in UK falls to 3.9%, PM Rishi Sunak celebrates 'good news'

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday welcomed the “good news” of falling prices ahead of the Christmas holiday period as official statistics revealed that inflation had dropped to 3.9 per cent, hitting the lowest level for the economy over two years.

It comes as some much-needed festive cheer for the British Indian leader who had made halving inflation one of his top priorities at the start of the year, when it was hovering around the 11 per cent mark.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), inflation, or the rate at which prices are rising in the UK economy— dropped from 4.6 per cent last month and is now under double the 2 per cent target aimed for by policymakers at the Bank of England.

“A year ago inflation was at 11.1 per cent. Today, it’s down to 3.9 per cent. This is good news for everyone in this country,” said Sunak in a social media post.