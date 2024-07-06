UK PM Keir Starmer creates 'Mission Delivery Boards' for new Cabinet

Starmer, 61, also pointed to a series of phone calls he has already had with world leaders, which included a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Saturday, ahead of his first international tour next week for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Washington.

Before the foreign tour, the new Prime Minister said he would be touring each part of the United Kingdom, starting with Scotland to be followed by Northern Ireland and Wales.

"For the first time in 20-plus years we have a majority in England, in Scotland and in Wales and that is a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom and therefore I shall set off tomorrow [Sunday] to be in all four nations," said Starmer.