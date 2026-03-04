<p>London: British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-very-disappointed-with-uks-starmer-for-initially-blocking-use-of-air-bases-3917491">Keir Starmer</a> said on Wednesday that UK-US military cooperation over the Middle East showed the special relationship in action, not the latest criticism he received from Donald Trump.</p><p>Asked by a lawmaker whether recent events had strengthened or weakened relations with the United States, Starmer said: "American planes are operating out of British bases - That is the special relationship in action.</p>.Not very helpful: Trump rebukes UK PM Starmer's approach to Iran strikes.<p>"British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases - that is the special relationship in action; sharing intelligence every day to keep our people safe. That is the special relationship in action," he added. </p><p>"Hanging on to President Trump's latest words is not the special relationship." </p>