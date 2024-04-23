UK PM Rishi Sunak lays out 'generational' plan to hike defence spending

With Russia, Iran and China increasingly working together to undermine democracies, investment in defence was crucial to protect the world order.

“We will increase defence spending to a new baseline of 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 – a plan that delivers an additional £75 billion for defence by the end of the decade and secures our place as by far the largest defence power in Europe,” said Sunak.

“Today is a turning point for European security and a landmark moment in the defence of the United Kingdom. It is a generational investment in British security and British prosperity, which makes us safer at home and stronger abroad,” he said.

“In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent. As our adversaries align, we must do more to defend our country, our interests, and our values,” he added.

The British Indian leader said Russia, Iran and China are investing heavily in their militaries and cyber capabilities and low-cost technology, as seen in the Shahed attack drones Tehran fired towards Israel last weekend.

This he described as a direct threat to the lives and livelihoods of people in the UK, as well as across Europe and the wider world.

Under his funding hike plan, the UK’s defence spending will increase immediately and then rise steadily to reach £87 billion at the end of the decade – hitting 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030.

The British Prime Minister set out three areas of focus for the country’s bolstered defence budget: investing at least an additional £10 billion over the next decade on munitions production; modernising the armed forces by radically reforming defence procurement; and backing Ukraine’s defence in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine’s security is our security. As part of this plan, the government will commit an additional £500 million this year for the ammunition, air defence and drones Ukraine needs; the largest-ever single delivery of military equipment to Ukraine’s frontlines; and a cast-iron commitment to maintain existing levels of support to Ukraine for as long as it is needed,” a UK government statement said.