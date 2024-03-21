UK PM Rishi Sunak’s flagship bill to fly migrants to Rwanda hits deadlock

Labour Leader Keir Starmer accused the government of wasting taxpayer’s money on the scheme, which has a reported bill of around GBP 600 million.

“The tragedy is we know the Prime Minister does not even believe in the Rwanda gimmick… His great hope is to placate those in his party with a couple of empty planes, praying they will not notice when the flights stop going, the boats are still coming and the costs keep mounting,” said Starmer.

The Rwanda bill, meanwhile, remains in a deadlock phase between the two Houses of Parliament until an agreement can be reached on the final wording. The government is expected to hold consecutive days of votes in both Houses once Parliament is back in session post-Easter next month until a consensus can be found.

This means the likelihood of the first flights of migrants taking off for Rwanda is not before June at the earliest after the bill clears its parliamentary journey and receives the King’s royal assent to become law. The legislation is crucial to Sunak’s stated priorities ahead of a general election, with his “stop the boats” pledge hinging on this flagship policy to fly asylum seekers out to Rwanda and show he is cracking down on illegal migration to the UK shores.