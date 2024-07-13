UK police arrest man over discovery of human remains on bridge

London: British police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the discovery of human remains in two suitcases at a famous bridge in western England last week.

The 24-year-old was arrested in Bristol, where the bodies were found on the Clifton Suspension Bridge, and will be taken to London for questioning later in the day, the capital's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

On Friday police said the remains were of two adult men and that the main suspect had travelled from London with the bags.