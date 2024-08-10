UK riots: Hate video remained on YouTube even after conviction

On Wednesday, Johnson’s video landed him in court, where he pleaded guilty to distributing a recording with intent to stir up racial hatred. He’s set to be sentenced later this month.

Johnson is one of nearly a dozen people that have so far been charged with offenses related to online speech as far-right riots swept through various UK cities after three girls were killed on July 29. Yet while the prosecutions themselves have materialized relatively quickly, the cases have raised questions about the speed that social media companies are able to act in cases of illegal incitement.

Johnson’s video was removed for violating YouTube’s harassment policies after Bloomberg News contacted the site for comment. A spokesperson for YouTube said it has teams “working around the clock to monitor for harmful footage.” A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police declined to comment.

Lawmakers have long criticized social media companies for their approach to moderating hate speech, but the recent events in the UK have put renewed focus on the platforms. Many of the posts that led to convictions had been taken down, but others with a similar tone and tenor have remained online, highlighting the inconsistent way in which these policies are applied.

Johnson is one of several people to face authorities’ scrutiny for posts over the last week. The day after he published his livestream, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that 28-year-old Jordan Parlour had been convicted for a series of online posts on Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook advocating an attack on a hotel housing migrants in Leeds. The CPS said it was the first conviction for posting online in relation to the riots.

On Friday, Parlour was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

“Although you said you had no intention of carrying out active violence, there can be no doubt you were inciting others to do so, otherwise why post the comment?” Judge Guy Kearl told Parlour. “You expressed remorse, but by that time it was too late.”